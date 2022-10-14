Friday, October 14, 2022 | Back issues
Justice Dept. seeks end to arbiter’s review of Trump docs

The appeal is the latest salvo in weeks of litigation over the scope of duties of the arbiter, also known as a special master.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at an Oct. 9, 2022, rally in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department asked a federal appeals court on Friday to overturn a judge's appointment of an independent arbiter to review documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate.

The appeal is the latest salvo in weeks of litigation over the scope of duties of the arbiter, also known as a special master. He was assigned last month by a judge to inspect the thousands of records taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and weed out from the investigation any that may be protected by claims of legal privilege.

By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

