Jury to Decide Punishment for Ex-Cop Who Killed Neighbor

DALLAS (CN) – The jury that convicted former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger of murder began deliberating her sentence Wednesday after listening to emotional testimony about her character and that of the unarmed black neighbor she shot and killed after mistaking his apartment for her own.

Guyger’s mother, Karen, 66, wept as she testified about her daughter being sexually assaulted as a small child by one of her boyfriends. She said her daughter stopped her college studies during her junior year when a spot in the Dallas police academy opened for her.

“She said, ‘Mom, I have to take this shot before I lose it,’” Karen said.

Karen testified that Guyger always looks after her, helping with her medications for pulmonary embolism. Karen said she had trouble understanding her daughter when she called after the shooting.

“She was very upset, I could not understand her,” Karen said. “She was crying so hard. She wanted to take his place, she would always tell me should would take his place, she feels very bad about it.”

Jurors took less than 24 hours to convict Guyger, 31, of murder Tuesday after she erroneously entered the apartment of Botham Jean, 26, on the fourth floor of the South Side apartments near downtown Dallas on Sept. 7, 2018. She mistook Jean’s apartment for her own on the third floor and entered the ajar door before firing into the dark at what she believed was an intruder inside, striking Jean in the chest.

She faces up to life in Texas state prison. Jurors declined to impose a lesser sentence of manslaughter.

The defense testimony Wednesday tried to mitigate severely damaging evidence the prosecution introduced one day earlier. Prosecutors showed jurors text messages and social media posts Guyger made last year joking about the death of Martin Luther King Jr., pepper-spraying parade attendees and killing people.

Guyger declined to testify during the sentencing phase. She would have certainly been asked about the messages on cross-examination.

Prosecutors reminded jurors of the disturbing messages before they began deliberations Wednesday afternoon, telling them to not dismiss the messages as “dark humor or cop jokes” as they are “what was in her heart when no one was looking.”

They asked the jury to sentence Guyger to at least 28 years, saying Jean “had a lot of life left to live.” He would have turned 28 three days ago.

Defense attorney Toby Shook downplayed the messages as things Guyger said on a whim, asking jurors to compare their own worst moments with how they lived their entire lives.

He cited testimony by Lawanda Clark, who Guyger issued a drug court citation in 2013 and encouraged her to get off drugs. Clark said Guyger later attended her graduation from a drug rehabilitation program and that she is sober today.

Shook discouraged jurors from sentencing Guyger too harshly, arguing the maximum sentence was intended by state lawmakers for “career criminals” who contribute nothing to society.

He also asked the jury to ignore “media pressure” regarding other high-profile shooting deaths involving police.

“She wasn’t on duty, she just wanted to go home,” he said. “She made a mistake, and we know by your verdict it was unreasonable mistake, but it is still a mistake. She did not go there wanting to kill him.”

Jean’s father, Bertram Jean, of St. Lucia, broke down as he testified for the prosecution about “making his bottles, feeding him” when he was left alone with Jean shortly after his birth. He testified how Sundays are terrible for him now, as it was their day to talk on the phone about their worship.

“I want to see my son,” he said through tears. “It is so hard.”

Guyger’s older sister, Alana, 37, testified Guyger has worked 40 hours or more since she was 16 years old.

Alana described Guyger as being “the little sister I looked up to,” saying she was “brave” with “positive energy.”

Alana said Guyger “was so happy she could have a career” where she could help others when she became a cop.

“She expresses to me she feels bad, that she gets to spend time with her family while he cannot with his,” she said.

Guyger’s fellow police officer, Cathy Odhiambo, told jurors the two “clicked instantly” when they both started working at a restaurant at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport 10 years ago.

Odhiambo described her friend as a “caring” and “selfless” person.

“Amber is kind, she thinks of everyone else,” she said. “She’s always been there for me, she cares about my kids. This is a girl I love as a friend, she’s been good to me all my life.”

Before testimony began, Dallas County District Judge Tammy Kemp ruled outside the presence of the jury that it will have the option to consider a defense of “sudden passion,” which allows the murder conviction to be reduced to a second-degree felony under state law. Guyger could be sentenced up to a maximum of 20 years in state prison if the jury concludes the death of Jean involved immediate influence of “sudden passion” in the heat of the moment by an adequate cause.

Alexis Stossel, a best friend of Jean’s from college, cried as she testified for the prosecution that people would “gravitate” towards him.

“It did not matter if you knew him personally or were just in the same room,” she said. “You felt welcomed by his presence.”

Stossel said she “slumped to floor and screamed ‘wait, wait, wait’” when she was told of his death.

“I called Bothan seven times. He did not pick up,” Stossel said. “I have never lost someone this close to me in my life, it’s inexplicable.”