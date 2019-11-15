Jury Finds Abortion Foes Harmed Planned Parenthood, Awards $870K

SAN FRANCISCO (CN) – A federal jury found an anti-abortion cohort led by David Daleiden caused substantial harm to Planned Parenthood by infiltrating abortion industry conferences to secretly tape abortion doctors and staff, and awarded punitive damages of $870,000.

Daleiden, who heads the Center for Medical Progress, and his co-defendant Sandra Merritt, posed as human tissue procurers for a fake company called BioMax as part of a hidden-camera investigation into Planned Parenthood.

The pair attended abortion industry conferences throughout 2013 and 2014 posing exhibitors named Robert Sarkis and Susan Tennenbaum, where they secretly recorded conversations they later posted online. Daleiden also made recordings at Planned Parenthood-affiliated clinics in Texas and Colorado.

Daleiden’s attorneys contended that he and Merritt were investigating “violent felonies” based on a belief that infants were being born alive at Planned Parenthood clinics and that Planned Parenthood was illegally profiting from the sale of fetal tissue for medical research. They have also framed Daleiden’s tactics as citizen journalism.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick III ruled prior to the six-week trial that started in October that the jury may only consider information Daleiden had prior to launching his video project in 2012, and not anything he learned from the recordings.

At least three congressional committees and law enforcement officials in 13 states launched investigations into Planned Parenthood after Daleiden and his group released the first video on July 14, 2015. None of the probes uncovered any wrongdoing by Planned Parenthood or its staff.

Planned Parenthood lawyers denounced Daleiden’s and Merritt’s beliefs about crimes being committed by abortion doctors as a preposterous pretext to disguise their true mission to destroy Planned Parenthood, thus establishing the requisite malice, oppression, and fraud for the jury to award punitive damages.

The organization’s lawyers claim the release of the videos, roughly one per week, were part of a sophisticated scheme to smear the organization and strip it of federal funding.

“The defendants’ plan here was not to find crimes, and it was not about journalism. It was about using any means, including illegal means, to destroy Planned Parenthood,” Planned Parenthood attorney Rhonda Trotter told the jury.

This is a developing story.