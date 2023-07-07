Judicial roadblocks fail to slow high court’s conservative majority 

“The Secretary’s plan will cut MOHELA’s revenues, impairing its efforts to aid Missouri college students,” Roberts wrote. “This acknowledged harm to MOHELA in the performance of its public function is necessarily a direct injury to Missouri itself.”

Roberts specifically cited a Missouri education fund into which MOHELA has paid. But MOHELA’s own financial statements note it has not paid money into the state fund for over a decade. In the same disclosure, MOHELA also suggested it was not sure it would be contributing any additional money to the fund.

Even if Biden’s loan forgiveness program were to impact MOHELA’s ability to pay into the fund, it's not clear it would be negative. An analysis from the Roosevelt Institute found MOHELA’s year-over-year revenue would actually increase with the additional servicing rights. According to the think tank, MOHELA would actually make more revenue the first year after cancellation than it did in any year prior.

MOHELA has not said if the program would harmed it — a factor experts point to as the problem.

“This is the exact reason for the standing doctrine,” Lawrence said. “Maybe it would be to their advantage, maybe it would be to their disadvantage. This is why you want the parties with something at stake, precisely so that the court below can ask those questions so that you've got a record of those questions that the appellate court can review.”

To court watchers, MOHELA's indirect involvement runs counter to the court’s standing doctrine, as they know it.

“Under any traditional understanding of the standing doctrine, the court should have thrown this out and particularly because it had such enormous political implications,” Gostin said. “A cautious and deliberative court would have made very sure that it had the proper case before it.”

The three dissenting justices accused the majority of upending the court’s role in the democratic system by acceptingwhat they saw as third-party standing. Kagan went so far as to say that the majority had violated the Constitution.

“Missouri is doing just that in relying on injuries to the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority (MOHELA), a legally and financially independent public corporation,” the Obama appointee wrote. “And that means the Court, by deciding this case, exercises authority it does not have. It violates the Constitution.”

Compounding the disagreement on standing in the student loan case was a ruling the court handed down the same day on LGBTQ rights. In a case out of Colorado, the court said website designer Lorie Smith should not have to fear running afoul of the state’s anti-discrimination laws if she were to turn down any request to build a wedding website for a same-sex couple.

The case was brought as a pre-enforcement challenge, but the New Republic would later uncover court filings that cited a website request from a gay couple. Not only did that person disavow having made such a request, however, he was also already married to a woman.

Taken together, the case have given legal experts the sense that the court may be willing to loosen the strict understanding of the standing doctrine that has traditionally governed the court’s docket.

“There is a sense that the court is aggressively pursuing its own docket, as opposed to what the court is supposed to do, which is wait for cases to come to them and decide actual cases that are ripe for decision that raise issues that require the intervention of the Supreme Court,” Lawrence said.

Standing is a limit on judicial authority just as the court is a limit on executive authority. Without that requirement, the ruling becomes an advisory opinion.

“The court is not in the business of giving advisory opinions,” Lawrence said. “The court is in the business of deciding actual cases and controversies. And that is a serious question if the court begins to expand on that.”

Court watchers say signals of a weakening standing hurdle could encourage advocates to bring more controversial cases to the court’s steps.

“You're going to have zealous advocates on both sides ... who are going to try to manufacture the best possible cases to get to the court,” Gostin said. “If they don't have to worry about genuine standing issues as much as they did before, it just means that it's easier to have politically motivated challenges to socially consequential questions. I think it's an open invitation for partisan advocacy.”

The court’s tolerance for these kinds of cases could be tested sooner rather than later. A challenge to the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the abortion drug mifepristone has been critiqued for its shaky standing ground. The case is expected to be appealed to the high court after the Fifth Circuit rules on it.