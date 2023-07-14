Judge unlikely to block a proposal to retrofit a natural gas power plant in Glendale

Glendale wants to fix up its power plant, which was built in 1941. The Sierra Club wants to stop it from building five new natural gas-powered generators.

LOS ANGELES (CN) — A California Superior Court Judge heard oral arguments Thursday in two challenges seeking to block a plan to retrofit Grayson Power Plant in Glendale.

If approved, the power plant's makeover could make it the last new fossil-fuel power plant to be built in California. The $260 million project includes five new gas-powered aerators, along with a Tesla battery storage system.

According to a brief filed by the city of Glendale, "The project will reduce emissions and improve air quality compared to baseline conditions," and "allow the city to increase its use of renewable energy sources. This is because quick-start, reliable backup power and battery energy storage together enable the city to increase use of intermittent renewable energy sources and to shift imports from fossil fuel sources to renewable energy sources."

The city says the plant will help ease the city towards its transition to 100% clean energy, which it has pledged to accomplish by 2045. Natural gas, which is cleaner than coal or oil, has often been cited by moderate environmentalists as an important "bridge fuel" that can help regions meet their energy needs on high demand days, when, say, the area's solar panels and wind mills don't produce enough power. But other environmental groups argue that natural gas is still a source of air pollution and a driver of climate change.

"The current plant is awful," said attorney Byron Chan of Earthjustice, who is representing the Sierra Club in the case, after the hearing. "The new one would be just bad. It’s still a fossil fuel burning power plant. It’s still a power plant that’s releasing toxins into the air."

In a tentative ruling, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Curtis Kin said he would likely deny a challenge filed by the Sierra Club to the project's environmental review, which must be produced under the state's Environmental Quality Act. He did not issue any decisions on a different challenge by "Glendale Residents Against Environmental Destruction," who say the environmental review incorrectly ignored the fact that one of the power plant's buildings is "historically significant."

The plant, which sits at the confluence of both Interstate 5 and state Route 134, and the Los Angeles River and the Verdugo Wash, is located near Glendale's border with Los Angeles. It also, as the Sierra Club pointed out in their complaint, sits within a mile of at least four public schools and four childcare centers.

First built in 1941, Grayson's units are between 76 and 40 years old, and in desperate need of replacement. Without the project, Glendale said in its court filing, "the city will not have sufficient sources of power to meet energy demand and maintain sufficient power reserves on the hottest days of the year." An earlier proposal to retrofit the plant was rejected by Glendale City Council in 2018 for being overly reliant on fossil fuels.

In February 2022, the City Council approved, by a narrow 3-2 vote, the newer version of the project, which the city says is the “environmentally superior alternative."

But the Sierra Club says, in their complaint, that the "oversized project" produces more power than necessary — enough for Glendale Water and Power "to sell excess energy to neighboring regions during periods of peak demand." It says the project's environmental justice impact assessment was incorrectly limited to city of Glendale's borders, even though the plant is located blocks from Los Angeles. It also says the review "fails to analyze foreseeable impacts of the project from burning hydrogen," which the environmental review considers as a future possibility.

In his tentative ruling, Judge Kin sided with the city of Glendale, agreeing that the city has an agreement with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power to keep a certain amount of energy in reserves, for high demand days, and that the new project will allow the plant to maintain that level of power. He also found that Glendale Water and Power "did not conceal any intention to sell excess energy" in its environmental review.

Kin said it was fine that Glendale's environmental justice impact assessment didn't go beyond the city of Glendale, since the project would "result in a net reduction of existing emissions," and in any case, the Environmental Quality Act doesn't mandate an environmental justice review. He also found "the evidence of the potential for hydrogen cited by Sierra Club" to be "speculative."

The court also heard arguments in the challenge filed by Glendale Residents Against Environmental Destruction, who have argued that Glendale incorrectly signed off on the power plant's environmental review without first hearing from the city's Historic Preservation Commission.

"The Boiler Building was designed by architect Daniel A. Elliot, A.I.A., in the Streamline Moderne architectural style," the group said in their petition. "It was heralded as the world’s first earthquake-proof power plant."

The proposed project calls for the building to be destroyed. The group said the environmental review should have considered alternatives that protect the boiler building, which their attorney, Susan Brandt-Hawley, called a "historic resource."

"The key to CEQA is, look before you leap," said Brandt-Hawley. "They can’t approve the project if there are feasible mitigation measures."

Michael Zischke, the attorney representing the city of Glendale, argued that the municipal code states that the Historic Preservation Commission is supposed to weigh in after the environmental review is certified, and has the power to approve, or deny, a permit to demolish a building.

"It would seem there’s not prohibition on the commission being heard for after the EIR certification, unless it would result in something entirely absurd or wholly unreasonable," said Judge Kin, although he later added, "it seems a little odd that a historic preservation commission could deny a demolition from occurring."

After a roughly two-hour hearing, the judge took the matter under submission.