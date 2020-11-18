Judge Signs Off on $32.7 Million Settlement in Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire

The Ghost Ship Warehouse on Dec. 3, 2016, after a fast-moving fire swept through the building in Oakland, Calif., killing 36 partygoers. (KGO-TV via AP, File)

OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — A California judge on Tuesday approved a settlement that calls for the city of Oakland to pay $32.7 million to the families of 32 of the 36 people who died in a fire at a music party at the Ghost Ship warehouse in Oakland four years ago.

The ruling by Alameda County Superior Court Judge Brad Seligman resolves a number of civil lawsuits against the city claiming it failed to inspect and shut down the 10,000-square-foot warehouse, which had been illegally converted into an artists’ collective for about 25 people.

According to the lawsuits, the building in the 1300 block of Oakland’s Fruitvale district wasn’t up to code, even though police officers and firefighters visited responded to the building repeatedly before the fire. The plaintiffs also said the planning and building department received numerous reports of dangerous conditions there.

The warehouse was cluttered with flammable materials and debris, received its power from an adjacent building through an overloaded cable snaked through a hole in the wall, lacked overhead sprinklers and emergency exits and only had two rickey stairwells — one of which had been blocked off before the party, according to the plaintiffs.

About 100 people were attending an electronic music concert on the warehouse’s second floor on Dec. 2, 2016, when a fire broke out, killing 36 people. Most of the victims were there to attend the party but one warehouse resident was also killed.

The cause of the fire was never officially determined. But Alameda County prosecutors said in the criminal trial of Ghost Ship master tenant Derick Almena and creative director Max Harris last year that they believed it was caused by faulty electric equipment.

Families of 32 of the victims will receive $23.5 million under the approved settlement.

Sam Maxwell, who survived the fire but suffered horrible injuries, will receive $9.2 million.

Maxwell was in a coma for five weeks after the fire, spent four more months in the hospital and requires care around the clock and relies on his mother to interpret what he is saying, according to documents filed in the criminal case against Almena and Harris. Almena faced 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter, based on allegations that they were negligent.

Using the services of a speech therapist so jurors could understand his words, Maxwell testified in the criminal trial he “thought I was going to burn alive” as he was trying to flee the building.

The lengthy criminal trial for Almena and Harris ended on Sept. 5, 2019, with jurors acquitting Harris of all charges and deadlocking 10-2 in favor of convicting Almena.

Prosecutors plan to try Almena a second time. He’s scheduled to have a hearing on motions in his case on Feb. 5. Jury selection is set to begin March 8.

Last week the Oakland City Council approved an additional $399,000 settlement for 12 people who formerly lived at the warehouse.

The attorneys in the case didn’t respond to requests for comment on Judge Seligman’s approval of the settlement.