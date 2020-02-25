Roger Stone Warned to Tread Carefully With Biased-Juror Claim

WASHINGTON (CN) — In a dramatic courtroom reveal Tuesday, a federal judge brought out jurors from the trial of conservative provocateur Roger Stone to test his latest claims of bias.

“I am not going to let you engage in a phishing expedition,” U.S District Judge Amy Berman Jackson warned, noting that 11 of the 14 jurors had answered her invitation voluntarily.

Stone faces three years and four months in prison after he was convicted last year of lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering in the congressional investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

A longtime ally of President Donald Trump, Stone is vying now to secure a new trial on the basis that the jury foreperson at trial evinced a bias against him on social media.

Drilling Stone’s attorney Seth Ginsburg to back up that argument in court Tuesday, Judge Jackson said the defense had provided speculation and assumption, not facts.

“These are very unique circumstances here,” said Jackson, who called out the president specifically at the hearing for routinely tweeting attacks against the jury.

Trump took to Twitter as Tuesday’s hearing unfolded as well, writing that the foreperson was “tainted” and “totally biased.”

In court, the parties observed Judge Jackson’s strict orders not to describe the juror by name, number or physical appearance.

Trump meanwhile identified the sex of the juror and said the case stood as an astounding example of political interference in a criminal prosecution.

Echoing arguments from the defense unfolding in Jackson’s courtroom at the same time, the president tweeted that the foreperson “never revealed her hatred of ‘Trump’ and Stone.”

Judge Jackson emphasized that the hearing was an unusual one. “I think without question that this is a highly publicized case,” she said. “And in a highly polarized political climate in which the president himself has shown a spotlight on the jury through his Twitter platform … the risk of harassment and intimidation of any juror who may testify later this afternoon is extremely high.”

The judge read aloud to both parties various false reports on the case from right-wing media outlets as well as a series of Trump tweets from the last week.

Laying out specific rules at the beginning of the hearing, Jackson said the parties would face contempt of court if they described the juror by name or number. Jackson emphasized that making the juror’s identity known to the public could place that individual in danger.

“Individuals who are angry about Mr. Stone’s conviction may choose to take it out on them personally,” Jackson said.

She also warned that any attempt to invade the privacy of a jury could have a “significant chilling effect” on future jurors showing up to court when summoned.

To ensure against a violation of Stone’s Sixth Amendment right to a public hearing, the judge had ordered that the hearing be made available to the public via audio feed transmitted into the media room and an open courtroom down the hall.

Hours after the sentencing last week, Trump said Stone has a “very good chance of exoneration.” In the days that followed, he has repeatedly called for the judge to grant Stone’s motion for new trial.

This story is developing…