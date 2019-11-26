Judge Finds Obama Expansion of Oregon Monument Invalid

(CN) – A federal court judge in Washington found President Barack Obama’s expansion of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument invalid on Tuesday, contradicting an earlier ruling by a federal judge in Oregon and setting the stage for a judicial showdown.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Leon found Obama’s expansion of Cascade-Siskiyou to include 40,000 acres of “O&C Land” that must be managed for sustained timber harvest was invalid.

“When managing O&C timberland, the BLM must ensure that the land continues to produce timber,” Leon wrote in the 18-page ruling. BLM stands for Bureau of Land Management, which manages the O&C lands in question.

O&C timberland was forest land in Oregon that was designated by Congress specifically for sustainable timber production. Proceeds from the timber sales are allocated to the local Oregon counties adjacent to the monument, funding various county programs and schools.

Leon said there is no way for the federal government to square a dedication of lands that removes the ability for the federal government to log a forest when that same agency is legally required to log said forest.

The decision comes on the heels of a broader ruling that the federal government is harvesting timber well below the levels required to properly fund the local county governments as required by the O&C Act.

“This court must, therefore, conclude that the 2016 RMPs violate the O&C Act by setting aside timberland in reserves where the land is not managed for permanent forest production and the timber is not sold, cut and removed in conformity with the principle of sustained yield,” Leon said.

The O&C Act was passed in 1937 and required the Department of Interior to sustainably harvest timber on more than 2.6 million acres in Northern California and Oregon, dedicating 50% of all proceeds to 18 O&C counties and 25% to the U.S. Treasury.

Obama designated the additional 40,000 acres of timberland just weeks before leaving office in January 2017. President Donald Trump immediately ordered Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to analyze all the monuments designated by Obama and others to see whether they were in conformity with the original intent of the Antiquities Act.

The Cascade-Siskiyou was one of the newly designated or expanded monuments Zinke recommended shrinking, along with two in Utah and one in Nevada.

This is a developing story.