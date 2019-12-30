Jimmy Carter Back in Church After Brain Surgery

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter publicly appeared Sunday at the Georgia church where he worships for the first time since undergoing brain surgery in November.

The 95-year-old Carter and his wife of more than 70 years, Rosalynn, attended services at the Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains on Sunday.

Parishioners prayed for the Carters, who were nestled into front-row seats at the church where Carter has long taught Sunday school.

The nation’s oldest ex-president underwent surgery in November at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from a fall.

Carter has faced several health issues in recent years. He was treated at a hospital this month for a urinary tract infection.

In October, he was hospitalized for a fall that fractured his pelvis and another fall in which he hit his head and required 14 stitches. A previous fall necessitated hip surgery. In 2015, he was diagnosed with melanoma.

After having parts of his liver removed and undergoing radiation, immunotherapy and treatment for brain lesions, he announced that he was cancer-free.