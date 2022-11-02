Wednesday, November 2, 2022 | Back issues
Jewelry thief suspect

BROOKLYN — A New York appeals court struck the denial of a criminal suspect’s motion to suppress evidence of stolen jewelry found in his backpack, which was searched during a traffic stop conducted because his car model matched that of a wanted thief. Just because he was driving the same kind of vehicle as listed in a wanted poster does not give the police probable cause to conclude there was evidence from that burglary in the driver’s car.

/ November 2, 2022

Read the ruling here.

