Jail strip-search policy adjusted to curtail abuse

JACKSON, Miss. — A federal judge in Mississippi granted the Department of Justice’s request to require the troubled Hinds County Jail, located in the state’s capital city, to ban cross-gender strip searches and visual body cavity searches, with limited exceptions, among other policy adjustments intended to reduce violence, sexual assault and other misdeeds at the facility.

/ January 31, 2023

