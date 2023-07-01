‘It’s about time’: Honolulu’s long-awaited rail system has grand opening

Beginning Friday afternoon following opening ceremonies, the city has made Skyline available to the public free of charge for its grand opening and through Fourth of July weekend, hoping to entice more riders. Officials have encouraged Oahu residents to take advantage of the free ride to Hālawa, where the station is only a short walk from Aloha Stadium, hosting the 50th State Fair in its parking lot.

Even with a reported 9,000 visitors on the first day, however, the system seemed to have run smoothly. General sentiment, while usually acknowledging the tumultuous road to this point, seemed to be fairly positive toward the experience of riding the train itself.

A massive crowd pushed, albeit politely and with aloha spirit, onto the first train at Hālawa Aloha Stadium Station with a cheer. The train made the trip to Kapolei, which can take over an hour in Honolulu traffic, in roughly 30 minutes, while making stops at the now-open nine out of 21 planned stations. The stations were given names in both Hawaiian and English, with even announcements being made in both languages, in the familiar voice of TheBus announcements.

A distinct clamor rose as the train pulled away from the first station and around the corner to show a breathtaking view of Pearl Harbor, with even the USS Arizona Memorial visible in the distance.

A mother, who said she had grown up riding the train in Japan, brought her two young daughters to experience something that had ridden all the time as a child. The children were perhaps less enthused, having lost balance and fallen several times during the interview as the train jolted when pulling out of the stations.

Skyline is also the first metro rail system in the U.S. to feature automated, driverless trains, as well as the first to use screen doors on the train platform, mimicking a style more popular in Asia, and unlike the typical open-air platforms used for American rail systems.

The platform of Hawaii's Skyline features screen doors blocking the tracks, the first of its kind in the U.S. (Candace Cheung/Courthouse News)

The opening, however, doesn’t mean that Skyline is anywhere near fully realized compared to its original plans. According to Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transit, or HART’s, own estimation, the project is only at 59% completion. The Kapolei to Hālawa stretch is only Phase 1 of the project, with the next phase — from Hālawa and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to Kalihi, intended to bring the mass transit system just shy of downtown Honolulu — anticipated to open by 2025.

The phase after that, extending out past Chinatown, into downtown Honolulu proper and ending in Kaka’ako near the state capitol and state courthouses, isn’t expected to be completed until at least 2031. Even then, the project has drawn major criticism for this intended stop, with many arguing that the project should reach at least to the project’s original planned terminus at Ala Moana Shopping Center, a major commercial and residential hub.

In the decade since the project broke ground in 2011, general sentiment toward the rail system has been almost completely negative. Oahu residents criticized the high-costs and its necessity in the first place.

It has been a long-accepted fact that Honolulu has some of the nation’s worst traffic, frequently rivalling much larger cities like Los Angeles. The rail system was initially conceived to help alleviate some of pressure on the island’s highways, though some have suggested a better bus system or other mass transit could have served the city at a much lower price tag.

On Skyline’s return trip from Kapolei, as the train sailed over typical bumper-to-bumper weekday traffic on Oahu’s busy H-1 freeway, train passengers laughed at people in their cars.

“Suckers!”, someone shouted at the drivers.

However, even with the promise and evidence of avoiding traffic congestion, many still admitted that they probably wouldn’t make Skyline part of their regular commute. Many said they didn’t even live in the area serviced by rail, and for those that did, with the train’s current truncated route, it wouldn’t take them where they needed to go.

“I work downtown, why would I catch bus from Hālawa when I can just drive all the way there,” one passenger said. “It’s fun right now though!”

Officials seem mostly to have adopted a “if you build it, they will come” attitude toward these issues, and have said that in the end, the island will move past the rail’s growing pains and that residents will start seeing pay off for the system by the time the full rail system is constructed and operational.

Serious problems still plague the project, however, despite the grand opening milestone.

The announcement just before opening that none of the stations would have public bathrooms drew widespread mocking. A Hawaii rental company known for its witty signs seen at the corner of a popular intersection posted that stations were “BYOT” — bring your own toilets.

The cost of the rail system, Hawaii Business Magazine reported in 2021, is only likely to increase going forward. Setbacks from the pandemic and rising inflation costs will likely take their toll as work continues. Aside from construction costs for the rest of the route, maintenance and operations costs for Skyline are estimated to cost nearly $69 million a year.

But even construction is facing continued issues. Dillingham Boulevard, currently under construction for Phase 2 of Skyline, has faced rerouted utilities and disrupted traffic on the major throughfare. The city and county of Honolulu is currently locked in an eminent domain controversy with Victoria Ward LLC, which owns land in the eventual Phase 3 Kaka’ako, Ala Moana area.

Even now, the trains’ route only draws riders toward the island’s other notorious public works project: Aloha Stadium, which closed in 2020 and will be demolished later this year. The fight for the fate of Aloha Stadium and planned revitalization of the surrounding area has been markedly reminiscent of early rail debates and has been similarly marred with financial woes and government mismanagement.