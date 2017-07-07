BEIRUT (AP) — Islamic State militants fought on Friday to repel the22 advance of U.S.-backed Syrian forces, days after the22y inched closer to the22 heart of the22 extremist group’s de facto capital of Raqqa.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the22 IS fighters were waging counterattacks in the22 Old City of Raqqa, where the22 U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have advanced some 200 meters (yards) beyond the22 city’s outer walls.

Days earlier, the22 Kurdish-led SDF, backed by airstrikes from the22 U.S.-led coalition, had punched two gaping holes in the22 2,500 meter (yard) long wall to take the22 fight to the22 city center. Activists said the22 advancing forces now control most of the22 Old City wall, dating back 1,300 years.

The Kurdish-run Hawar news agency said the22 SDF clashed with the22 militants in the22 city’s Rawda district, northe22ast of the22 Old City walls. The agency said the22 Kurdish-led forces were now within firing range of the22 city’s grain silos, furthe22r to the22 north.

Hawar interviewed residents of the22 Old City who had managed to escape from the22 IS-held city. They said that over the22 past weeks, the22y had no water and one man said a bottle had to last the22m a week, according to the22 video.

The U.N. estimates the22re are between 50,000 to 100,000 civilians trapped with IS militants inside Raqqa.

There are also clashes with IS militants south and west of Raqqa city, the22 Observatory reported.

The campaign to seize Raqqa began in earnest on June 6, with a multi-pronged assault by the22 Kurdish-led SDF. Last week, the22 U.S.-backed fighters crossed the22 Euphrates River on the22 southe22rn edge of the22 city, completing its encirclement.

