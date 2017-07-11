Islamic State Group Confirms Death of al-Baghdadi

(CN) – The Islamic State group on Tuesday confirmed the death of its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, saying he died in the Iraqi province of Nineveh.

Word of the confirmation was first broadcast by Al Sumaria TV, an independent Iraqi satellite TV network. The report said the terrorist organization plans to name a successor to al-Baghdadi soon.

The Russian Defense Ministry said last month that it believed its forces killed al-Baghdadi and 30 of his fighters during a gun battle in May. However, it said at the time it could not confirm al-Baghdadi’s death.

Other published reports suggest the Islamic State Group leader was killed during a U.S. bombing raid. — Developing story.

Like this: Like Loading...