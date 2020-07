ALEXANDRIA, Va. — In parallel civil and criminal complaints, the SEC and federal prosecutors accused Virginia-based Trustify fka FlimFlam and its CEO Daniel Boice of raising more than $18.5 million “by making materially false and misleading statements and omissions about, among other things, Trustify’s revenue growth, its corporate client base and size of its investigator network, and the use of investor funds.”

