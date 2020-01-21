Iranian Lawmaker Puts a Price on Trump’s Head

TEHRAN, Iran (AFP) — An Iranian lawmaker on Tuesday offered a $3 million reward to “anyone who kills” President Donald Trump to avenge the assassination of a top general, semiofficial news agency ISNA reported.

Ahmad Hamzeh, a member of the Majlis, made the offer on behalf of the people of Kerman, the hometown and final resting place of Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

“We will give $3 million to anyone who kills Trump,” Hamzeh, who represents Kahnouj county near the southeastern city of Kerman, was quoted as saying.

He did not say who would pay the bounty offer, which comes a month before a parliamentary election.

Soleimani, one of the most popular public figures in Iran, was assassinated on Jan. 3 in U.S. drone strike outside Baghdad airport.

