Interior Department Advances Keystone Pipeline Permit

By DAVID REESE

(CN) — The Interior Department on Wednesday issued a record of decision that provides right of way permitting for the Keystone Pipeline — despite the fact that a lawsuit against the pipeline is moving through federal court in Montana.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt signed the record of decision, which permits the Bureau of Land Management to offer a right of way to TC Energy for 30 years and allows the construction of pipeline across 44 miles of federally managed lands in Montana.

Conservation groups sued in July 2019 over the government’s permit process of the pipeline and that lawsuit is still active.

“The Trump administration is continuing its agenda of promoting dirty fossil fuel consumption by pushing Keystone XL forward without an adequate consideration of the project’s devastating environmental impacts,” Jared Margolis, senior attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity, a plaintiff against the pipeline, said. “We will continue to fight Keystone XL to protect people and wildlife from this climate-killing disaster.”

The Center for Biological Diversity was one of several conservation groups that sued the Army Corps of Engineers over its permitting process for the Keystone XL oil pipeline. The lawsuit says wildlife, streams and wetlands would be harmed by the pipeline and the government had not properly evaluated the pipeline’s impacts under the National Environmental Policy Act and the Clean Water Act and the Corps violated the Administrative Procedures Act.

Keystone XL would transport Canadian crude oil from Hardisty, Alberta, to Steele City, Nebraska. The 1,200-mile pipeline would connect to TC Energy’s existing pipeline network and would allow TC Energy to move about 35 million gallons of crude oil from Canada to the Gulf Coast every day, according to the lawsuit.

“Today’s decision is an important milestone in constructing the Keystone XL pipeline and a great day for the common sense infrastructure improvement in our country,” Bernhardt said in a statement. “President Trump clearly recognizes the importance of having the infrastructure necessary to meet our energy needs and to fuel our economic progress.”

Keystone XL would cross 212 water bodies and 32 wetlands in Nebraska, 182 water bodies and 41 wetlands in South Dakota, and 194 water bodies and 27 wetlands in Montana, for a total of at least 688 jurisdictional waterways, the lawsuit says.

The conservation groups’ lawsuit, filed in federal court in Great Falls, Montana, challenges the Army Corps of Engineers’ approval of the pipeline under the agency’s Nationwide Permit 12 process. In the Nationwide Permit 12 permit process, the Corps avoids the comprehensive review that is normally required for major projects, the groups said.

Under this permit process, the Corps of Engineers does not have to prepare National Environmental Policy Act analysis for nationwide permit projects because “it purports to have discharged all of its NEPA obligations” after having issued one blanket “Finding of No Significant Impact” for all nationwide permits, the suit says.

Wednesday’s record of decision says the BLM has complied with all applicable environmental laws, and said “there is no longer any action for the Secretary of State to take with respect to the project.”

A statement from the BLM on Wednesday said the decision to offer permitting to TC Energy “comes after an exhaustive environmental review, tribal consultation and public input.”

The statement from the BLM did not mention the federal lawsuit.

The project would, according to the BLM, create “thousands of American jobs” and provide “considerable property tax revenue for rural counties for years to come.”

In previous litigation over federal approval of the Keystone XL pipeline, a federal court in Montana ruled that the U.S. State Department violated the National Environmental Policy Act by failing to supplement its 2014 environmental impact statement in light of a new pipeline route through Nebraska and new information about the project’s impacts, including new information about the risks and impacts of climate change, oil markets, and oil spills into waterways.

The court enjoined project construction and remanded the case to the State Department for further environmental analysis, but after President Trump issued a new permit for the project on March 29, 2019, the Ninth Circuit dismissed the earlier suit as moot.