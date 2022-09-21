Wednesday, September 21, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Insurrectionist repo man

BALTIMORE — A federal judge in Maryland dismissed a lawsuit brought by a couple against former President Trump and the FBI because their four antique cars were repossessed by a man who was at the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection but was not prosecuted for his involvement there. The claim that he was able to take their cars just because the FBI did not arrest him is “patently frivolous.”

/ September 20, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...