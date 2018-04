VISTA, Calif. — Korea Trade Insurance Corp. claims ActiveOn Inc., On Corp. US, et al. owe it $137 million for a long-running export insurance fraud involving consumer electronics; click headline to see all the defendants in San Diego County Superior Court.

Here are the defendants: Chong Woen Lee and Han Suk Lee, both of San Diego County and/or the Seattle area; ActiveOn Inc.; ActiveOn LLC; ActiveOn Holdings Inc.; RCA Electronics Inc.; On Corp US Inc.; and Does.

