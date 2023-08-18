Indicted Trump aide decries abuse of grand jury powers in Mar-a-Lago probe

The valet to the former president says the case against him is doomed by government misconduct.

(CN) — As the government scrutinizes his lawyers for a possible conflict of interest, the Mar-a-Lago valet accused of helping former President Trump mishandle classified documents shot back in an opposition brief with claims of grand jury abuse.

Walt Nauta laid out the allegations Thursday night in response to the request by the Justice Department for a hearing on whether attorney Stanley Woodward can defend Nauta while representing several potential witnesses in the case.

The Washington-based Woodward and his co-counsel Sasha Dadan, who has a is Pierce, Fla.-based solo practitioner, slam the maneuver as an attempt to “undermine client-attorney relationships.”

Citing federal rules, the lawyers contend that the prosecution can no longer use the grand jury to collect evidence once an indictment is secured as it could undermine the discovery process or compel the cooperation of a defendant.

Among “multiple improprieties” ascribed to the government, the opposition brief cites its “convening a grand jury in a far-away district ostensibly to obtain evidence with respect to an indictment that was previously returned in the instant district.”

The allegation refers to the separate charges Trump faces in Washington, which were filed after his indictment in this case alongside Nauta. At the state level, Trump also faces criminal charges in New York and in Georgia.

Nauta now contends that, even after his indictment in Florida, he remained under investigation by the grand jury in Washington.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, the Trump appointee presiding over the Florida case, raised the underlying grand jury issue in an order earlier this month.

In their opposition brief, Nauta's lawyers invite Judge Cannon to use her supervisory powers over the grand jury process to exclude testimony at trial from an IT specialist for Mar-a-Lago.

As to the allegations of attorney conflicts, Woodward and Dadan said they are unaware of any but would be willing to hold a hearing under seal to confirm Nauta's rights.

Federal prosecutors have raised the same issue with the counsel for another of Nauta's co-defendants, Carlos De Oliveira, attorney, John Irving.

The Department of Justice has until Tuesday to respond.