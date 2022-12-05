Monday, December 5, 2022 | Back issues
Indiana AG broke medical disclosure law

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge in Indiana ruled that the state attorney general violated confidentiality laws when he spoke about his investigation into the doctor who gave a raped 10-year-old Ohio girl an abortion. The court made no factual determinations because the case has been referred to the medical licensing board.

/ December 5, 2022

Read the ruling here.

