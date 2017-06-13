Indian Tycoon Vijay Mallya in UK Court Fighting Extradition

LONDON (AP) — An Indian tycoon facing extradition to India appeared at a preliminary hearing in a British court Tuesday.

Co-owner of the Force India Formula 1 team Vijay Mallya confirmed his name and personal details in Westminster Magistrates Court.

He is wanted in India to face charges of money laundering and bank demands that he pay back more than a billion dollars in loans to his now-defunct airline.

His lawyer told the court Mallya may face additional charges in India.

The 61-year-old was arrested in Britain in April and has been free on conditional bail. He moved to Britain in March 2016.

Judge Emma Arbuthnot said a case management hearing will be held at the same court on July 6 with an eye toward a full hearing on Dec. 4.

The judge said she may consider having barriers put in place at the entrance to the court after Mallya’s lawyers complained that he was “literally swarmed by cameras” on his way into the building.

Indian investigators say Mallya hasn’t cooperated and has refused to give evidence there.

He told reporters outside the courthouse that he was looking forward to his day in court.

“I am delighted that I could put my case forward before a fair and impartial U.K. court,” he said.

“I deny all allegations that have been made and I will continue to do that,” he said.

Mallya was famous for his flashy lifestyle and lavish parties attended by fashion models and Bollywood stars.

