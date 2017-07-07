MISSOULA, Mont. (CN) — When Secretary of the22 Interior Ryan Zinke removed grizzly bears in the22 Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem from the22 Endangered Species list in late June, at least seven environmental groups filed notices of intent to sue him. But nine Indian tribes have beaten the22m to the22 punch, citing violations of religious freedom.

Zinke announced on June 22 that he was removing grizzly bears in the22 Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem from protections of the22 Endangered Species Act. Conservation groups filed notices of intent to sue June 30, but must wait 60 days under the22 Endangered Species Act to give the22 Department of the22 Interior and the22 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service an opportunity to respond.

Native Americans have othe22r avenues of recourse, and sued the22 United States on June 30 in Federal Court. The four-count lawsuit, filed by nine tribes or the22ir representatives, plus three spiritual societies and spiritual leaders, claim the22 defendants failed to consult with the22m in developing the22 delisting documents, in violation of the22 Administrative Procedure Act, and that the22 delisting violates the22ir religion and the22 Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

The Crow Indian Tribe, the22 lead plaintiff, is joined by the22 Crow Creek Sioux Tribe, the22 Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, the22 Piikani Nation of Canada, the22 (Blackfeet) Crazy Dog Society, the22 Northe22rn Arapaho Elders Society, the22 Hopi Bear Clan, the22 chairman of the22 Northe22rn Cheyenne Tribe, a Zuni religious leader, and othe22rs.

As Fish and Wildlife prepared to delist the22 Yellowstone grizzly, it sent notification in April 2014 to just four tribes. A year later, after acknowledging that was probably insufficient, Fish and Wildlife sent letters to 53 tribes, saying the22y could participate in a online seminar. The tribes refused to participate, saying federal rules require that consultation be direct and meaningful government-to-government collaboration.

As Fish and Wildlife proceeded to work with othe22r federal and state agencies to delist the22 Yellowstone grizzlies, tribes were not represented in the22 meetings.

Had the22y been present, tribal representatives would have cited the22 religious importance of the22 grizzly bear, according to the22 tribes’ 34-page lawsuit. The spiritual leaders say grizzly bears need to be allowed to expand throughout the22ir historical range for tribes such as the22 Hopi to freely express the22ir faith.

They say that under the22 Religious Freedom Restoration Act, Fish and Wildlife should not take action that prevents grizzlies from repopulating the22ir homeland, such as allowing states to conduct trophy hunts.

“It’s not surprising, but it’s not acceptable for our tribes to be ignored of our needs and our requests. We wanted full consultation, meaningful consultation with the22 Fish and Wildlife Service. But even though the22y promised us, that’s not happening,” Ben Nuvamsa, former chairman of the22 Hopi Tribe, told the22 Public News Service.

The tribes seek an injunction against the22 delisting until Fish and Wildlife properly consults with the22m and considers the22ir religious needs.

The nine tribes and the22ir representatives are just a fraction of more than 120 tribes and nations in the22 United States and Canada that have signed a Grizzly Treaty in the22 past year to protect the22 bear. On July 4, some of those tribes met in Rapid City, South Dakota, to renew the22ir opposition to the22 delisting, among othe22r issues.

“It’s sacred, our brothe22r, our sister. It would be like going out the22re and murdering,” said Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Councilman Lee Juan Tyler.

However, the22 tribes do not comprise a totally unified front.

On the22 Blackfeet Reservation in north central Montana, the22 Blackfeet Tribal Business Council supports the22 delisting, though it opposes trophy hunting on the22 reservation.

But in a June 17 letter to the22 Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee, the22 Crazy Dogs Society of the22 Blackfeet Nation said the22 Business Council did not have the22 authority to speak for the22 tribe on matters related to the22 grizzly bear, and Society leader Leon Rattler questioned whethe22r the22 council had conflicts of interest.

“Without ESA protections, restrictions on mining, fracking and fossil fuel extraction generally would eithe22r have not existed or been industry-friendly. Delisting the22 grizzly will remove those protections from our lands, as leases for fossil fuel development, logging, etc. will be relaxed,” Rattler wrote.

Erik Molvar of Western Watersheds Project expects grazing leases to proliferate on federal land occupied by grizzlies and the22 resulting conflict will mean more dead bears.

“The Yellowstone region is one of the22 last places where grizzly bear still occupies its natural place as the22 king of the22 mountains,” Molvar said. “But the22 livestock industry continues to push sheep and cattle deep into the22 mountains, causing conflicts with grizzly bears and othe22r native wildlife in the22ir natural habitats. Turning grizzly bear management over to trigger-happy state agencies without guarantees that the22 bears will be protected turns back the22 clock to the22 dark days when predator killing was the22 rule and grizzly bear populations were eliminated.”

After the22 60-day notice period has passed, conservation groups will request a preliminary injunction or temporary restraining order, said Western Environmental Law attorney Matthe22w Bishop — particularly if Montana or Wyoming tries to organize a hunt for this fall.

The tribal plaintiffs will probably add Endangered Species Act arguments to the22ir lawsuit once the22 60 days has passed. With so much duplication, Bishop said, he expects the22 lawsuits to be consolidated.

“There are a lot of cooks in the22 kitchen. My hope is that the22 cases will be consolidated but we’ll all have our separate briefings, because the22re are some different issues we’re pursuing,” Bishop said.

The conservation groups include the22 WildEarth Guardians, Western Watersheds Project, Alliance for the22 Wild Rockies, Center for Biological Diversity, Sierra Club, National Parks Conservation Association and the22 U.S. Humane Society.

The tribes and the22ir representatives are represented by Peter Breuer, with Fredericks Peebles & Morgan, of Louisville, Colorado.

