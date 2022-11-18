Friday, November 18, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Incendiary legal tactics

A New York City woman was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for throwing a Molotov cocktail at an unoccupied police car during a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest.

/ November 18, 2022
This May 2020 combination of booking photos shows Colinford Mattis, left, and Urooj Rahman, two Brooklyn attorneys charged with firebombing an empty police vehicle during demonstrations that erupted in New York City following the death of George Floyd. (U.S. Attorney's Office via AP, File)

MANHATTAN — A New York City woman was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for throwing a Molotov cocktail at an unoccupied police car during a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest.

Urooj Rahman is one of two former lawyers who pleaded guilty to creating and possessing the incendiary devices. Both individuals have been disbarred in the state.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...