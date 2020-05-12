Church Services

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Tabernacle Baptist Church of Nicholasville, Kentucky, may resume in-person services, a U.S. District Court in the state ruled Friday, finding the governor does not have a “compelling reason” to limit a citizen’s right to freely exercise their religious beliefs.



The Sixth Circuit issued a contradictory ruling Saturday, allowing another Kentucky church to hold drive-in services but declining to lift the mass gathering ban that prohibits in-person services. The district court noted in its opinion that the constitutionality of the government’s actions will ultimately be resolved at the appellate level but added that the circuit court would have “the benefit of the careful analysis of the various district courts, even if we disagree.”