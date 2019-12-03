Impeachment Report Unveiled by House Intelligence Committee

WASHINGTON (CN) – Detailing their case for impeaching President Donald Trump, House Democrats published a turn-by-turn narrative Tuesday of an unconstitutional political scheme they say was orchestrated by the 45th president of the United States and enabled by some of his closest confidantes.

“The evidence of the president’s misconduct is overwhelming, and so too is the evidence of his obstruction of Congress,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff wrote in the report’s preface. “Indeed, it would be hard to imagine a stronger or more complete case of obstruction than that demonstrated by the president since the inquiry began.”

At a hefty 300 pages, the report is expected to serve as a touchstone for the development of articles of impeachment, recapping more than 100 hours of deposition testimony from 17 witnesses following a whistleblower complaint about a July 25 call between Trump and Volodomyr Zelensky after the latter was elected as leader of Ukraine.

It is undisputed that during the call that the United States officially put a hold that same day on military aid earmarked by Congress for Ukraine. The report says Trump offered to release it on the condition that “Zelensky publicly announce investigations into a political rival that he, apparently feared the most, former Vice President Joe Biden, and into a discredited theory that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that interfered in the 2016 presidential election.”

Democrats say Trump “placed personal and political interests ahead of the United States” and effectively “undermined the U.S. presidential election process,” with help from his closest subordinates and advisers including acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Energy Rick Perry.

The sting from remarks delivered by Mulvaney at an Oct. 17 press conference left its mark on the Democrats’ report. “Get over it,” Mulvaney had said, after publicly admitting that the president had tied military aid to the political investigations.

“President Trump and his senior officials may see nothing wrong with using the power of the Office of the President to pressure a foreign country to help the President’s reelection campaign,” the report states. “Indeed, President Trump continues to encourage Ukraine and other foreign countries to engage in the same kind of election interference today. However, the Founding Fathers prescribed a remedy for a chief executive who places his personal interests above those of the country: impeachment.”

Structurally reminiscent of the report published months earlier by special counsel Robert Mueller, the impeachment report consists of one section on “The President’s Misconduct” and another on Trump’s alleged efforts to obstruct the House inquiry.

On top of detailing the July 25 Trump-Zelensky phone call, the report contains new information from phone records that did not turn up during witness testimony.

Various impeachment witnesses noted that reporter John Solomon from The Hill played an outsized role in what national-security officials called a smear campaign to discredit ousted Ukrainian Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. The committee found that Solomon had been in frequent contact before publication with Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani facing federal charges for funneling Russian money into U.S. elections. Giuliani, the former New York City mayor who acts as Trump’s personal attorney, has not been charged but is widely reported to be the subject of wide-ranging investigations for fraud, undisclosed foreign lobbying, campaign-finance violations and other offenses.

“The committees uncovered evidence of close ties and frequent contacts between Mr. Solomon and Mr. Parnas, who was assisting Mr. Giuliani in connection with his representation of the President,” the report states. “Phone records show that in the 48 hours before publication of The Hill opinion piece, Mr. Parnas spoke with Mr. Solomon at least six times.”

The Hill published its first of an opinion series that would loom large in the impeachment inquiry with its April 1 atticle “Joe Biden’s 2020 Ukrainian Nightmare: a Closed Probe Is Revived.”

Solomon exchanged frequent phone calls with Giuliani and Parnas over the next week.

“Between April 1 and April 7, Mr. Parnas exchanged approximately 16 calls with Mr. Giuliani (longest duration approximately seven minutes) and approximately 10 calls with Mr. Solomon (longest duration approximately nine minutes),” the report states.

The obstruction section of the report details Trump’s refusal to provide subpoenaed documents and intimidation of witnesses.

