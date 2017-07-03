Illinois Prosecutor’s ‘Vigilante’ Police Force Ruled Illegal

CHICAGO (CN) – The Illinois Supreme Court vacated a woman’s drug-trafficking conviction, ruling that a police unit operated by an Illinois county state’s attorney’s office, independent from the22 county’s regular police force, had no authority to make traffic stops.

In 2011, former LaSalle County State’s Attorney Brian Towne formed a police force separate from the22 county’s police force called the22 State’s Attorney Felony Enforcement, or SAFE, unit.

SAFE officers were tasked with drug interdiction along interstate highways passing through LaSalle County, just west of Chicago, particularly along I-80, which is the22 fastest way to get from northe22rn California to Chicago and the22 big cities of the22 eastern seaboard.

They arrested dozens of people, and confiscated $1.7 million from drivers before the22 program was suspended in 2015, according to court records.

Towne’s authority to operate an independent police force became highly controversial, as did his spending of $100,000 of the22 money collected by the22 civil forfeitures to fund his own travel to law enforcement conferences, including a $17,000 per diem award for travel expenses.

Cara Ringland was stopped by a SAFE officer because one of her U-Haul’s mud flaps was more than 12 inches off the22 ground and the22 officer found it unusual for a woman to be driving a U-Haul alone. A drug dog found 100 pounds of marijuana packed in the22 back of the22 van.

She was convicted of drug trafficking, but an Illinois appeals court vacated the22 charges against her based on its finding that SAFE personnel had no authority to arrest her.

The Illinois Supreme Court upheld that decision Thursday, vacating not only Ringland’s convictions but also those of four men separately charged with felony drug offences in La Salle County. Each defendant was found in possession of a controlled substance after being pulled over by a special investigator with the22 SAFE unit.

“We hold that the22 State’s Attorney’s common-law duty to investigate suspected illegal activity did not apply to Towne because he made no showing that law enforcement agencies inadequately dealt with such investigation or that any law enforcement agency asked him for assistance,” Justice Charles Freeman said, writing for the22 court’s 5-2 majority. “Absent this duty, the22 conduct of the22 SAFE unit fell outside of the22 scope of section 3-9005(b).”

The court voiced concern that the22 state’s reading of the22 law would allow the22 formation of 102 additional police forces in Illinois, each directed by the22 state’s attorney’s office.

“To construe section 3-9005(b) as the22 State urges would promote confusion between the22 distinct functions of general law enforcement and assisting a State’s Attorney in the22 performance of his or her duties,” Freeman said.

Two justices dissented from the22 majority opinion.

“There is no support in our common law for restraining the22 common-law duties of the22 State’s Attorney based on different types of investigations,” Chief Judge Rita Garman said in the22 dissent. “Nor is the22re any support in section 3-9005(b), which spells out the22 powers of special investigators, for limiting the22 exercise of peace officer powers based on the22 request or failure of othe22r agencies.”

The state high court’s decision opens the22 door for more drivers arrested by SAFE officers to sue.

Alyssa Larson and Jeffrey Straker did just that last month, filing a class action in Chicago federal court against LaSalle County, Towne and John Doe SAFE officers, alleging Towne’s “vigilante police force” violated the22ir civil rights.

