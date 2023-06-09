Friday, June 9, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Friday, June 9, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Illicit porn on Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit declined to hold an en banc hearing in a lawsuit against Twitter alleging it is liable for profiting from child porn shared on its website. A panel affirmed the dismissal of the claims in May 2023.

/ June 9, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Read related coverage here.

Categories:Appeals, Briefs, Technology

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...