LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – The City of Laguna Beach agreed to pay an $18,750 settlement to Torres Gutierrez, a man with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status who was detained by the police and held for 15 hours at the request of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Gutierrez, arrested on suspicion of DUI, was held for several more hours in ICE detention but he was not charged with any immigration violations.