‘I Love Lucy’ Film Company Sues CBS Over Trademark Infringement

LOS ANGELES (CN) – The television company best known for producing the I Love Lucy series is suing CBS over the company’s use of an identical image and name for “Desilu,” a name coined by the Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, and alleged interference of creative development dealings.

The complaint filed in U.S. Federal Court in Los Angeles Monday by Desilu Productions centers on a dispute over whether CBS Studios possesses “common law trademark rights” to use the Desilu name and images rights.

CBS, which has been using a Desilu mark for years, claims they were transferred the use rights after Desilu had been acquired by Paramount Pictures, which allegedly transferred the rights to CBS, according to John Begakis, an attorney representing Desilu, who wrote the complaint.

Desilu is concerned “confusion” in “interstate markets” over the competing trademarks hindered their commercial potential and resulted in loss of property and money.

They also allege CBS directly interfered with business dealings Desilu made with the family of Ball and Arnaz over creative development at the company.

Desilu Productions was formed by stars Ball and Arnaz, best known for their performances in the television series I Love Lucy. The name Desilu was coined by Arnaz and Ball “many years” before they became “silver screen stars” according to the complaint.

In 1967, Desilu was acquired by Gulf & Western Industries, the parent company of Paramount Pictures. Soon after, Desilu was dissolved and operated as Paramount Television.

The complaint alleges between 1997 and 2001, Paramount filed applications for federal trademark registration of sixteen trademarks bearing the word “Desilu.” Every application was filed on an “intent-to-use basis,” according to the complaint, before being “abandoned before being used in interstate commerce.”

Paramount then transferred the value of Desilu stock to CBS, according to the complaint, and shared the rights to some works in the Desilu Productions’ television series library.

Desilu, however, claimed rights to its productions were never transferred while CBS claimed they had indeed been shared, including “rights in every trademark related to I Love Lucy.”

Desilu’s founder Charles Hensley decided to re-launch Desilu in 2013 as a group of new media technology-focused companies. The trademark application he filed in Oct. 2016 for registration of the word “Desilu” was unopposed by CBS.

Hensley’s trademark registration of “Desilu” was approved in Jan. 2018.

In 2018, Desilu Productions initiated creative development meetings with Lucy Arnaz, the daughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, and her family. The Arnaz family was “excited about the Desilu resurrection and potential to regain prominence,” according to the complaint.

At that point, according to the complaint, CBS disrupted “the full and complete performance” of the development meetings and “essentially forcing her to cease working on any projects the Arnaz family was developing with Desilu.”

Begakis said CBS’ “wrongful activities” have caused Desilu “irreparable injury.”

Desilu is asking the court to issue a declaratory judgment that CBS does not hold rights to “Desilu.” The complaint said Desilu is “entitled” to profits CBS earned as a result of commercial activities while it wrongfully held the trademark.

The amount that CBS may owe to Desilu is “uncertain, not readily ascertained by a simple calculation,” the complaint said.

Desilu is also seeking an “accounting…of all books and records pertaining to CBS’ unauthorized use of a common law mark identical” to that held by the company.

