Hunter Biden Agrees to DNA Test in Arkansas Paternity Suit

BATESVILLE, Ark. (CN) – Admitting that a paternity test is warranted, Hunter Biden on Monday agreed to submit to DNA testing in response to an Arkansas woman’s claim that he is the biological father of her 14-month child, according to a court document filed in Independence County Monday.

Attorneys for Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden who has most recently found himself at the center of President Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry, say they anticipate the paternity test being completed before Nov. 1, and that the issue of paternity should be resolved before a December hearing.

Biden and the child’s mother, Lunden Alexis Roberts “are currently discussing protocol and procedure for administering the paternity test,” Biden’s attorneys wrote in an Oct. 21 motion. His legal team includes former Arkansas Attorney General Dustin B. McDaniel of the Little Rock law firm McDaniel, Richardson & Calhoun.

Roberts, 28, filed her claim May 28, seeking to establish paternity of her child, identified in court documents as “Baby Doe,” which was born in Aug. 2018. She is also asking Arkansas Judge Don McSpadden to order Biden to pay her child support and provide health insurance for the child.

Roberts said in her September motion for scientific (DNA) testing that Biden “has verbally admitted” to her that he is the father, while denying “to the media and the court that he is the father of the child in this case.”

Biden has denied the allegations.

He dropped his initial claim that he was not properly served with a summons and a copy of the lawsuit at the West Hollywood apartment he shares with his wife of five months, Melissa Cohen.

The suit was filed before Biden, 49, came under intense media scrutiny following discredited accusations by Trump that the former vice president, a frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president, used his influence to help his son’s business interests in Ukraine.

A July 25 phone call in which Trump pressured Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and his son, specifically over work Hunter Biden did while sitting on the board of a Ukrainian energy company, prompted the U.S. House of Representatives to launch an impeachment inquiry last month.

Both Bidens have denied any wrongdoing.

Roberts, a 2014 graduate of Arkansas State University and a star college basketball player, met Biden in Washington, D.C., while pursuing a graduate degree at George Washington University. Her attorney, Clint Lancaster, did not immediately respond to a request for comment after hours on Monday.

In addition to McDaniel, Biden is represented by Bart Calhoun and Jessica Duncan Johnston.