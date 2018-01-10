Hundreds Arrested as Violent Protests Spread Across Tunisia

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian authorities say 237 people were arrested and dozens of others injured across the country in recent days as violent protests against government-imposed price hikes spread to more cities and regions.

The Interior ministry said Wednesday those arrested took part in looting, thefts and arsons. Some blocked roads and targeted police stations, municipal depots, stores and banks.

“These acts were carried out at night and have nothing to do with the ongoing protests,” the ministry’s spokesman, Khalifa Chibani, told Tunisian news agency TAP.

He said 58 members of security forces were injured but didn’t say how many protesters were wounded. One protester died on Monday.

The current protests followed a new budget law raising fuel prices and taxes on many products and services to reduce the country’s annual deficit.

Like this: Like Loading...