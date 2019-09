LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Jane Doe sued Seven Star Hotels Group dba Quality Inn & Suites, of 2401 W. 65th St., Little Rock, claiming she was held there against her will for 2 months and forced to prostitute herself to 10 to 12 people a day, and that during her captivity, “the entire fourth floor was used for human trafficking,” in Pulaski County Court.

