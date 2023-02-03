Friday, February 3, 2023 | Back issues
How to weigh marijuana in a grow-op bust?

EL PASO, Texas — An appeals court in Texas found no error in a man’s conviction for possessing between five and 50 pounds of marijuana after his alleged grow house was raided. Among his objections, the defendant said law enforcement should have weighed only the marijuana that is used or sold, not the mass of the whole plants; the judges said authorities can and do weigh entire plants as part of these operations.

/ February 3, 2023

Read the ruling here.

