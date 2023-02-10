How personal injury lawyers took over the LA skyline

"Some of these guys go through $10 million a month in advertising," Parris says. "It’s a volume practice. But rarely does the lawyer see the case. It’s all paralegals."

Longtime personal injury attorney Larry H. Parker ("I'll fight for you!") recently softened his image by putting a cartoon avatar of himself on his ads. In the background, another lawyer, John Morgan, asks: "WHO HURT YOU?" (Hillel Aron/Courthouse News)

For much of the 20th century, law firms were strictly prohibited from advertising by most state bar associations. That changed in 1977, when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled a state bar ban on advertising was a violation of both the Sherman Antitrust Act and the First Amendment, noting that such bans "inhibit the free flow of information and keep the public in ignorance."

A day after the ruling, Leonard Jacoby and Stephen Meyers ran their first ad in The Los Angeles Times. Days later, they aired the first legal television commercial in the United States. Aggressive advertising helped them expand into what they later called the "largest full-service consumer law firm" in America, which some 150 offices and 300 lawyers spread across six states. The firm even got a shout-out from the Beastie Boys, whose 1989 track "Shadrach" includes the line, "Got more suits than Jacoby and Meyers."

Meyers died in 1996 at the age of 53, in a car crash with a delivery truck on a country road in Connecticut. By then, the firm had already begun to downsize, its field flooded with imitators. As the years wore on, the Jacoby & Meyers firm had become nothing more than a front, its name sold like a franchise and used in different states to attract customers for other firms.

In California, the rights to Jacoby & Meyers were purchased by an Orange County lawyer named Steven Mehr, who used the famous duo's names to generate leads for his company Web Shark 360, which were then sold to other lawyers for a fee.

Though California is one of the few states that does allow law firms to collect referral fees for cases they play no role in litigating, there some limits on the practice, including for workers' compensation claims. In 2021, an Orange County Grand Jury indicted Mehr on 24 criminal counts, including "falsely identifying [Jacoby & Meyers] as a law firm the public could hire for legal representation," handing out referrals to workers' compensation attorneys and Insurance fraud. Mehr's attorney claimed his client had done nothing wrong.

But the case against Mehr never got a proper airing. Months after the indictment, the charges were abruptly dropped after important evidence was "no longer available," according to the Orange County District Attorney's spokesperson at the time (Mehr's attorney had accused the DA of various acts of misconduct, like making misleading statements to obtain a search warrant).

Mehr did pay $75,000 in restitution for not having a local business license. By then, he "was no longer associated with Jacoby & Meyers," according to his attorney. He had cast his lot with a different law firm: Sweet James.

According to Sesto of Dash Two, Sweet James has spent more money on billboards in recent years than any other law firm in LA, making him among the most recognizable lawyers in the city. His fame only increased when he and his new wife, Noella, managed to be cast on "The Real Housewives of Orange County." Their marriage fell apart halfway through the season in the most public of all ways, playing out first over Instagram, and then again on cable television.

"To this date James has not visited our son or given me any explanation for his departure," Noella an Instagram caption. "He has fled the state to evade service. My cards are still shut off, he hasn’t paid a dime in support, he stopped paying for our home and is currently holding up our divorce unless I sign a statement saying that I lied about him, his business partner and his brand."

Bergener shot back in a video, where he said: "I love Noella, but I do not know who she is anymore. I grew up in a very conservative, Puritan background. With Noella, I explored a world of sex, drugs and rock and roll. We went down a very unhealthy path, and I lost almost everything, including myself. I lost sight of who I am. Since our separation, I am healthy and happy."

He did not respond to phone calls and emails requesting an interview for this story; neither did Mehr. Bergener currently owes more than $5 million in state and federal taxes, is still living in Puerto Rico and, according to a few people how know him, is currently estranged from his brother and parents.

There are two major criticisms of legal advertising. The first is that it's dishonest.

"Advertising is one of the heaviest regulated areas of law, but it's one of the least enforced," said Mark Tuft, an attorney who helped write the American Bar Association's model rules on advertising and marketing. The rules, he said, are adopted by state bar associations but rarely enforced unless a consumer files a complaint.

"I do think there is a problem if the advertising lawyer is not going to handle the matter, and they're just a referral source," Tuft said. "There’s a lot of criticism of that. Most people would consider that to be misleading."

The other criticism is that customers who call billboard lawyers are getting a raw deal.

"Insurance companies, they have algorithms, they can pretty much predict what the case is going to get if they don’t settle, and who the lawyer is," Parris, the attorney and mayor, said. "It’s a volume practice, those people have. And volume practices can’t explore the nuances of the case, can’t prepare the case.

"It’s a fraud, let’s face it."