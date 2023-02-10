How personal injury lawyers took over the LA skyline

LOS ANGELES (CN) — In 2020, as the Covid lockdown wore on, Los Angeles was hit with a very different kind of epidemic: A small collection of stern-looking men in dark suits invaded the skyline, beseeching the city's most desperate.
"Injured in an accident?"
"Racist boss?"
"WHO HURT YOU?"
Attorney billboards have long been a fixture in LA, and the older firms like Jacoby & Meyers, Larry H. Parker ("I'll fight for you!") and Jacob Emrani ("Call Jacob!") remained well represented. But they were joined by a bevy of newcomers — Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys, John Morgan, and perhaps most of all by Sweet James, also known as James Bergener, who enjoyed a brief stint on the reality series "The Real Housewives of Orange County."
According to data from the consulting company Kantar, while many of the city's biggest advertisers — namely movies and television shows — slashed their ad budgets during the pandemic, the legal services industry doubled down. Its spending on billboards grew from $12.2 million in 2019 to $18 million in 2021, becoming the biggest billboard spender outside the entertainment industry, where it remains today.
"Years ago, lawyer TV commercials used to be as ubiquitous as court shows," said Gino Sesto, the founder and CEO of Dash Two, an outdoor advertiser. "However, TV viewership is mostly down with the advent of streaming services and social media. Billboards have proven to be the best way to brand a law firm in a commuter market like Los Angeles."
Billboard prices plummeted during the pandemic, as movie theaters endured a long hibernation. Law firms were able to pick up vacant billboards, or "remnant space," for a deep discount.
"When a lot of businesses are suffering, personal injury law is counter-cyclical," said Andy Pirnia, a personal injury lawyer. "It’s not affected by the pandemic or the economy. Insurance companies always have a shitload of money and they're very rarely paying it out."
Pirnia, a native Angeleno who started his own firm in 2014, was one lawyer who jumped on the billboard bandwagon. His ads show him drawn in silhouette, making him look like one of the bandits from the film "Reservoir Dogs." "Pirnia Law," the text for one reads, in aggressive font. "We run LA." No phone number, no web address.
"In Los Angeles the personal injury field is very saturated," Pirnia said. "There’s a lot of people that will get cases using SEO [search engine optimization] or companies that generate leads. But at the end of the day, if you want to generate leads, the only way to do it is to be in everyone's face."
The proliferation of high-volume law firms who advertise heavily has drawn criticism, particularly from other attorneys.
"It’s all designed for the quick turnaround," said Rex Parris, an attorney and mayor of Lancaster, a small city in the northern reaches of Los Angeles County. "They send them to their chiropractors, and then they want to settle the case right away."
The typical business model works something like this: A customer sees the billboard, calls the number. A staff member — usually not an attorney — meets with the customer and signs a contract. The firm files a lawsuit, and then tries to reach a settlement as quickly as possible. If the case doesn't settle, the firm will then pass the case on to another law firm and collect a referral fee. One lawyer calls these kinds of firms "chop shops."
Parris himself has a handful of billboards. But, he said, he actually tries cases (Pirnia says the same thing). Many of the biggest advertisers — Sweet James, Jacob Emrani, Larry H. Parker — haven't seen the inside of a courtroom in a very long time.