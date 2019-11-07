House Shares Testimony of State Official Told to ‘Lay Low’
WASHINGTON (CN) – House Democrats on Thursday released the transcript of a State Department official who says he had concerns about U.S.-Ukraine diplomatic policy but was rebuffed.
Behind closed doors last month, George Kent told impeachment inquiry investigators he was instructed to “lay low” after raising concerns about the role President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani had in diplomatic matters.
This story is developing…