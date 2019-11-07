Government Politics 

House Shares Testimony of State Official Told to ‘Lay Low’

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent, second from right, arrives to appear before a joint House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and Committee on Oversight and Reform for a deposition on Capitol Hill in Washington on Oct. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (CN) – House Democrats on Thursday released the transcript of a State Department official who says he had concerns about U.S.-Ukraine diplomatic policy but was rebuffed.

Behind closed doors last month, George Kent  told impeachment inquiry investigators he was instructed to “lay low” after raising concerns about the role President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani had in diplomatic matters.

