House Presses Mueller on Decision Not To Indict Trump

WASHINGTON (CN) – Holding firm to his findings Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee, former special counsel Robert Mueller said the decision not to indict President Donald Trump was a deliberate one.

“We investigated a series of actions by the president toward the investigation and, based on Justice Department policy and principles of fairness, we decided we would not make a determination as to whether the president committed a crime,” Mueller said. “That was our decision then and that remains our decision today.”

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler asked Mueller pointedly at the start of the hearing whether Mueller’s May report exonerated Trump, a claim the president has made repeatedly.

“Is that what your report said? That it did not exonerate the president?” Nadler asked.

“That is correct, yes,” Mueller said.

Nadler also asked Mueller if he would be able to go public were he to have concluded that the president committed a crime of obstruction.

Mueller repeated a statement he offered in May.

“The statement would be that you would not indict because under the Office of Legal Counsel, a sitting president cannot be indicted,” Mueller said.

Though he said he also could not answer questions about how, months before he was ever appointed, the FBI opened the Russia investigation, Mueller methodically outlined key takeaways from the two-year probe.

He said investigation did not establish that Trump campaign members conspired with the Russian government on election-interference activities, but he called out their efforts to obstruct the investigation and lie to investigators as “a matter of critical importance.”

A onetime head of the FBI, Mueller labeled the Russian government’s effort to interfere in the 2016 election among the most serious challenges to democracy in America he has witnessed.

Beginning late Tuesday night and continuing early into Wednesday,

Trump lashed out on Twitter just ahead of Mueller’s testimony.

“So Democrats and others can illegally fabricate a crime, try pinning it on a very innocent President, and when he fights back against this illegal and treasonous attack on our Country, they call it Obstruction. Wrong! Why didn’t Robert Mueller investigate the investigators?” Trump tweeted.

The president also fired off a series of tweets asking why Mueller failed to investigate himself and others like former FBI Director James Comey. Mueller interviewed Comey in 2017 for several hours. The focus was a series of notes Comey wrote for himself after each interaction with the president. After Trump fired Comey in May 2017, the president first claimed it was because of his handling of the email-server investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

But the story changed when Trump told NBC’s Lester Holt that he fired Comey because “this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story.”

The president also expressed frustration Tuesday that Aaron Zebley, the special counsel’s deputy during the probe, will attend the hearing and provide advice to Mueller during the course of questioning.

“It was NEVER agreed that Robert Mueller could use one of his many Democrat Never Trumper lawyers to sit next to him and help him with his answers,” Trump tweeted. “This was specifically NOT agreed to and I would NEVER have agreed to it. The Greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. history, by far!”

Zebley’s attendance at the hearing was finalized late Tuesday, but Zebley’s spokesman Jim Popkin said the plan to have Zebley accompany Mueller was in the works more than a week ago.

Mueller’s testimony before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees will cover both volumes of the 448-page report and has been hotly anticipated in the weeks since Mueller first announced the formal conclusion of the probe and submitted his resignation.

Though the president has insisted this week he would not watch the hearing, his public schedule was cleared until 4 p.m.

This story is developing…