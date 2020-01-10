House Passes PFAS Chemicals Bill to Push Water Standards

WASHINGTON (CN) — House lawmakers passed a bill Friday for U.S. regulators to designate chemicals found in cooking spray, cosmetics and other grease-resistant products as health hazards.

Known as polyfluoroalkyl and perfluorooctanoic substances (PFAS and PFOS), the chemicals have been found in groundwater sites across the nation. The Environmental Working Group — an activist group focused on research advocacy of toxic chemicals — released a study in November that found nearly 110 million Americans had been drinking PFAS-contaminated water.

The bill passed this morning by lawmakers in a 247–159 vote allots funds for communities and federal agencies to address groundwater levels of the chemical after they study levels for a year. Another component of the PFAS Act of 2019 is setting enforceable standards for maximum PFAS and PFOS contaminant levels for drinking water, a standard federal agencies and states have asked the Environmental Protection Agency to set for years.

Michigan Representative Debbie Dingell, the bill’s sponsor, said Wednesday that legislative intervention was necessary after the standards recommended by the Trump administration last year fell short.

“Here is the reality,” the Democratic Dingell said in a statement. “EPA has completely abandoned its responsibility to act. We are not cleaning up contamination. We don’t even have a drinking water standard. Since I have been in Congress, every time EPA testifies they promise and nothing happens and that is why Congress must take action.”

The Trump administration released its PFAS action plan in February 2019, outlining that the EPA would propose a regulatory determination for this standard, along with other monitoring objectives, by the end of that year. Per the interim recommendations that the administration released in December, groundwater screening limits of PFAS is set at 70 parts per million for sources of drinking water.

Before the vote Friday, Republican Representative Andy Harris called it unlikely that the Senate will take up the bill.

“Look, obviously, the EPA is charged with making sure our water is safe,” said Harris, who represents Maryland. “I trust the EPA. I’m not sure that we need the Democrat House looking over our shoulder to figure out how it’s done. I leave it to the professionals at the EPA.”

This story is developing…