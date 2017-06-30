Honda Acura

SAN FRANCISCO–A federal judge on Wednesday advanced a class’s claims against Honda for a Bluetooth system in its Acura model the class claims drains the car’s battery, finding that California consumer protection laws apply and the case can proceed despite pending claims with the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

Although the judge dismissed several other claims for lack of timeliness, he gave the class leave to advance its fraudulent concealment claims if it submitted an amended complaint that includes when it learned about the defective Bluetooth system and other details.

Like this: Like Loading...