Hollywood Press

LOS ANGELES — A federal court in California granted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s motion to dismiss an antitrust suit brought by a Norwegian entertainment journalist and another journalist who challenged their exclusion from the professional association and claimed the “preferential treatment” given to the group by Hollywood studios “requires open membership to all ‘qualified’ applicants.”

The court found the plaintiffs’ antitrust theory “creative” but “implausible and contradictory.”

