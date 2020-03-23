High Court Upholds Strict Insanity Standard in Kansas

WASHINGTON (CN) — The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 Monday that Kansas’ approach to determining insanity does not violate the Eighth and 14th Amendments.

James Kahler took issue with a 1996 Kansas law says that mental illness cannot excuse a person from knowing their actions were wrong, calling it cruel and unusual to sentencing a mentally ill person the same way the court would a mentally competent one. When the Supreme Court opened its fall term in October, Kahler’s attorney Sarah Schrup argued that the law violated the due-process clause of the U.S. Constitution.

Kahler was experiencing signs of depression when his wife moved out, taking their three kids — he lost his job and moved back in with his parents following their separation.

On Thanksgiving 2009, Kahler entered the home of his former in-laws and murdered his ex, her mother and their two teenage daughters. After a diagnostic interview, a physician later testified at trial that Kahler viewed his family “not as people, but as objects on which to project blame for his life’s collapse.”

Kahler was sentenced to death, and the Kansas Supreme Court found no constitutional issue in the trial judge’s decision to bar Kahler from raising his argument of insanity.

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled Kansas’ definition of criminal responsibility was a sufficient approach to prove mental instability.

__

This story is developing…