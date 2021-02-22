High Court Takes Up Challenge to Trump Immigration Rule

The case involving green card restrictions and public assistance is one of three that the Supreme Court added Monday to its spring calendar.

Hundreds of people overflow onto the sidewalk in a line snaking around the block outside a U.S. immigration office in San Francisco on Jan. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

WASHINGTON (CN) — The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to rule on a policy enacted by former President Donald Trump that said immigrants who receive government assistance would be ineligible for green cards.

Trump rolled out the so-called public charge rule back in 2019, but multiple court challenges and the Covid-19 pandemic have largely kept the policy knotted up.

The Supreme Court on Monday included a challenge by New York Attorney General Letitia James in Monday’s order list.

In petitioning for review last fall before Trump’s 2020 election defeat, Acting Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall wrote that New York did not meet the zone-of-interest requirement of the Administrative Procedures Act to challenge Trump’s rule.

“The operative effect – and evident purpose – of the public-charge inadmissibility provision is to prevent the administration or adjustment of status of aliens who are likely to rely on taxpayer-funded public benefits,” the petition states. “Respondents are not themselves subject to that provision and the interests they seek to further through their suit are inconsistent with its purpose: rather than seeking to limit benefits usage by aliens, respondents’ object in bringing suit is to facilitate benefits usage by aliens.” (Emphasis in original.)

But New York argued in its response brief that the case was a nullity following President Joe Biden’s election.

“The incoming presidential administration has already announced that the final rule at issue here will be withdrawn or otherwise reversed within the administration’s first one hundred days — action that will eliminate any live controversy under Article III,” James wrote.

Per their custom, the justices did not issue any comment on why they are taking up the matter.

A New York federal judge enjoined the rule twice, finding most recently that it would deter immigrants from seeking treatment for Covid-19 and other government services. In another challenge to the same rule, the immigration rights organization Casa de Maryland obtained an injunction in Maryland that was later overturned by the Fourth Circuit.

Separate from the public-charge rule, the Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear a challenge to another Trump policy, this one denying federal funding to medical clinics that refer women for abortions.

The third case that the Supreme Court accepted on Monday involves the rights of police officers to search homes without a warrant.

The dispute stems from the appearance of police outside the door of William Wooden, an ex-felon, after 1 a.m. one night in 2014.

Wooden told the officer to come inside then picked up a rifle, and he was promptly arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm. Police also confiscated drugs and other contraband from his home.

Wooden fought unsuccessfully to portray the warrantless entry as a violation of his Fourth Amendment rights. Represented by Allon Kedem with the firm Arnold & Porter, Woooden questioned why the police did not have a warrant to question him about the fugitive whose vehicle they say had been observed at his home two days earlier.

“If the officers were truly looking for this fugitive and believed that he was at the house, why not just get a valid warrant to conduct this search?” the petition for certiorari states. “This is because their reasons for being on Wooden’s property the night in question were false. Simply, they had no business to be there.”

The government’s opposition brief says the time for Wooden to raise such challenges came and went.

“Petitioner’s fact-bound claim lacks merit and does not warrant this court’s review,” the petition states. “Given his failure to raise the issue in a timely manner, petitioner’s claim would at best be reviewed on appeal only for plain error.”

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday. The Department of Justice also did not respond to a request for comment Monday. A statement from Kedem is forthcoming.