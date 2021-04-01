High Court Reinstates FCC Changes Said to Ignore Ownership Diversity

The justices determined that the agency studied decades of changes in the media landscape before concluding that there would be little harm allowing radio stations to buy newspapers.

(Image by Benjamin Hartwich from Pixabay via Courthouse News)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Settling a regulatory spat that dates back decades, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Federal Communications Commission did not turn a blind eye to women and minority ownership when it changed merger rules.

“In light of the sparse record on minority and female ownership and the FCC’s findings with respect to competition, localism, and viewpoint diversity, we cannot say that the agency’s decision to repeal or modify the ownership rules fell outside the zone of reasonableness,” Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote for the unanimous court.

The case stems from various rules that the commission adopted at a time when radio and television were king, to promote more independent outlets. One rule from 1964 restricts how many local television stations a single entity may own in one market. In 1970, the FCC also set a limit on the total number of radio stations and television stations an entity may own in a single market. And in 1975, it banned cross-ownership, saying a

single entity could not own a radio or television broadcast station and a daily print newspaper in the same media market.

But today, with cable and the internet, the government says there is no need for regulations like this to bring viewpoint diversity. The FCC has been trying for years to deregulate, but the Third Circuit has consistently ruled the agency’s changes unlawful under the Administrative Procedure Act.

The Prometheus Project initiated the challenge at hand when the commission repealed the two rules from the ’70s and revised the local ownership rule from 1964. Again the Third Circuit ruled against the FCC, agreeing with Prometheus that the agency had eliminated the rule without considering how the change would affect broadcast ownership by women and people of color.

Relying on a 1990s-era “Free Press” study that showed a 40% drop in minority ownership of full-power television stations following a previous FCC relaxation, Prometheus warned the Supreme Court that this latest rollback would likewise harm ownership diversity.

Following oral arguments in January, the high court handed the agency a unanimous reversal Thursday.

This story is developing...