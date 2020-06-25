High Court Backs Limits on Asylum-Seekers Fighting Removal

Sri Lankan security forces approach the site after a vehicle parked near St. Anthony’s shrine exploded in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Monday, April 22, 2019. Easter Sunday bombings that ripped through churches and luxury hotels killed more than 200 people.(AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Ruling against a Sri Lankan immigrant who survived an abduction and beating in his home country, the Supreme Court upheld federal limits Thursday on how asylum seekers can raise challenges before they are deported.

Vijayakumar Thuraissigiam is a member of the Sri Lankan Tamil ethnic minority group, which has faced frequent government-led kidnappings and beatings known as “white van abductions.”

During his white van experience in 2014, Thuraissigiam was taken from the farm where he had been working and beaten with wooden rods until he fell unconscious. After 11 days in the hospital, Thuraissigiam fled Sri Lanka. He was apprehended the United States, just across the Mexican border in California.

Federal immigration officials and later an immigration judge denied his request for asylum, however, determining that he had not been able to identify his attackers’ motivations.

Challenging the determination in a federal habeas petition, Thuraissigiam claimed that the immigration official who conducted his credible-fear interview applied the wrong standard and made significant procedural errors during the interview.

A federal judge dismissed the case, finding the issues Thuraissigiam raised fell outside the parts of expedited removal proceedings courts can review under federal law. The government took the case to Washington after Thuraissigiam prevailed at the Ninth Circuit, securing a 7-2 reversal Thursday from the Supreme Court.

This is a developing story…