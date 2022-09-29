Thursday, September 29, 2022 | Back issues
Hid her crimes

HONOLULU — A federal judge in Hawaii found in favor of Honolulu's on the discrimination case brought by a would-be Honolulu police officer who says she was rejected based on her gender. The city demonstrated she was rejected for not disclosing bribery and forgery crimes she committed in Turkmenistan.

/ September 29, 2022

Read the ruling here.

