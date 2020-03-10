Helicopter Wilderness Projects

SAN FRANCISCO – The Ninth Circuit narrowed an injunction granted in favor of Wilderness Watch, which ordered the “non-use and destruction” of data gathered from elk and wolves during a helicopter operation in the Frank Church–River of No Return Wilderness Area in Idaho. The circuit court found that the order improperly imposed an implementation delay on all future similar helicopter-assisted projects and should be applied only to future projects in the wilderness area at issue.

Like this: Like Loading...