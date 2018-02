WASHINGTON — The SEC on Friday charged Nicholas Joseph Genovese, 52, of New York City, “a recidivist convicted felon who lost or outright stole most of the money that investors entrusted to him,” and his company Willow Creek Investments with defrauding investors of $5.3 million and skimming more than $260,000 from it; parallel criminal charges were filed in federal court.

Like this: Like Loading...