Heard in the Halls: Impeachment Trial Scenes

As President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial unfolds, Courthouse News will be gathering interviews with senators, members of Congress, attorneys and other newsmakers in the corridors of the Capitol for this regular feature.

WASHINGTON (CN) — Both inside and outside Capitol Hill, President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial picked up pace Friday. House Democrats wrapped up opening arguments as news broke of a recording tying the commander-in-chief to former Guiliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman.

The report left Republicans unsettled, as Trump has denied knowing both men since their arrest in October.

On Capitol Hill, senators sounded off on topics including the president’s expected defense, the realities of being a juror in a marathon impeachment trial and a breaking story about “take her out,” the command Trump allegedly said of the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch in a conversation with the now-indicted Parnas and Fruman.

12:01 p.m.: Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Maneuvering Tight Senate Hallways With a Crowd of Reporters

Senators have grown restless as the trial drags on. In Graham’s case, reporters have spotted him slipping in and out of the Senate chamber, such as Thursday when House managers rolled tape of arguments he offered in the same role during the 1999 Clinton impeachment trial.

When asked about his jaunts, Graham blamed an uncooperative stomach and warned reporters not to get too close.

“I have been sick as a dog. I’ve spent more time in the bathroom than I normally do.

“If I had known I was coming up I would have stayed to watch. … Nobody likes watching me more than me.”

Graham told reporters he still believes impeachment does not need to be a crime from a strictly legal perspective, though impeaching a president without alleging a crime means those seeking to remove a sitting president need to grapple with both matters of law and matters of politics.

“I think I’ve lost hair. I think I look 15. I think it’s fair game. I still believe it.

“So this is where maybe me and [Trump attorney Alan] Dershowitz will depart. I believe that high crimes and misdemeanors can literally be anything people want it to be. It’s a vague term and the problem is when there’s no statutory violation, it becomes more political.

“This will be the first impeachment where there’s no crime alleged. Nixon was involved in a criminal conspiracy to cover up a burglary and to pay people off. Clinton, whether you agreed with it or not, what he did — lost his law license and got disbarred for five years. So in this case there is no statutory crime. They’re making the argument that you can abuse power without criminal misconduct. I actually agree with that conception, but the problem is that when you do that, you run into all the arguments we’re making here.”

President Donald Trump was in Davos, Switzerland, this week at the World Economic Forum when his Senate impeachment trial got underway. Back in Washington on Wednesday, the president got on the phone with Graham.

Asked by reporters what Trump’s takeaway was so far from the historic proceedings that have stretched late into the night, Graham said:

“He’s bored.

“He didn’t like what they say about him and I said I don’t blame him. He said he thought Schiff did a bad job. I said ‘No, I thought that he actually did a pretty good job.’ I thought he actually, you know, took the evidence and wove the coherent story. Now we’ll see.

“You know, I think he’s been articulate. I think all of them have quite frankly. I think Nadler kind of got off to a rough start but I don’t hate these people.”

When reporters pressed for more information on Trump’s state of mind, specifically how the president responded when Graham said Schiff did a good job, the senator tapered off.

“[Trump] said ‘I guess so.’ I said ‘I’m talking about from just presenting,’ and he said ‘Yeah.’”

12:13 p.m.: Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va., Near the Capitol Subway





An explosive report by ABC News quoted from a recording that appeared to show President Trump saying, in the presence of Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, “Take her out,” referring to Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

Generally, Democrats demanded to examine the tape, and Republicans quickly downplayed the new.

“We’ve got Rudy Giuliani saying I got rid of her, and now there’s a tape apparently that apparently has President Trump saying: ‘Take her out.’ And then months after she has been recalled, and months after she’s been terminated, President Trump is telling the Ukrainian president: ‘She’s going to go through some things.’ I want to know why she was smeared. I want to know why she was fired, and I want to know why she was threatened. And I’m entitled to know that and the American public is too.”

[Editor’s Note: Asked later whether to subpoena the tape, Kaine replied: “The decisions on subpoenas are being made by Democratic leadership, but I would certainly recommend we do.”]

12:25 p.m.: Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wis., Near the Capitol Subway

Q: The recording apparently shows President Trump saying of Marie Yovanovitch: “Take her out.” Is this the way the president of the United States should be speaking about a U.S. ambassador?

A: I’m someone from Wisconsin. I’m not a New Yorker.

Q: I don’t know what that means, Senator.

A: Just totally different styles. The American people elected President Trump, and they knew who President Trump was and they understood his style.

12:35 p.m.: Senator Chris Coons, D-Del., Near the Capitol Subway

Q: Do you want to hear that recording?

A: Yes, I want to hear the recording. Yes, it’s relevant, and given the arguments made by the House managers yesterday, I think it’s more important.

12:48 p.m.: Representative Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Near the Capitol Subway

“This was a year ago. I mean, a year and a half ago. This was like 2018, and the President was wanting to recall Ambassador Yovanovitch, which he did, he subsequently did a year later, which is, you know, totally allowed to do.”

Reporting by MEGAN MINEIRO, ADAM KLASFELD & TIM RYAN