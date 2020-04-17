HOUSTON — An appeals court in Texas ruled that a health care liability lawsuit against Walgreens, brought by a family whose son filled a prescription for 60 sedative pills before taking them all and overdosing, should be dismissed. The man fled the emergency room he was taken to after overdosing and died after running into traffic on a nearby freeway.

The family’s medical expert, a pharmacist, was barred by state law from giving his opinion on the medical causation between the company’s alleged negligence and the son’s death.