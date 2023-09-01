Hawaii governor sued for emergency housing proclamation

HONOLULU (CN) — Several Native Hawaiian interest groups and environmental organizations, along with the American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaii and the Sierra Club, sued Hawaii Governor Josh Green on Thursday, claiming he overstepped his authority when issuing an emergency proclamation to expand affordable housing opportunities in the state.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday, the ACLU, the Sierra Club, Nā ‘Ohana O Lele Housing Committee, E Ola Kākou Hawaii, Hawaii Advocates for Truly Affordable Housing, and Native Hawaiian cultural practitioner Kū‘ikeokalani Kamakea-‘Ōhelo say that Green's July 17 emergency proclamation allows the government and housing developers to skirt established laws for the protection of the environment, Native Hawaiian burials, and historic properties.

Green issued the emergency proclamation in response to the extreme high cost of living in Hawaii, often attributed to expensive housing. The emergency proclamation makes provisions to accelerate the development of housing opportunities and established the Build Beyond Barriers Working Group, also named as a defendant in the suit, along with the group's State Lead Housing Officer Nani Medieros.

The plaintiffs say in the suit that Green's proclamation "attempts to circumvent the constitutionally mandated legislative process for addressing public policy issues like housing" under the guise of an emergency.

Hawaii has consistently been ranked among the top states for high cost of living, even over other notoriously expensive states like California and New York. Green's proclamation cites this dubious honor along with statistics showing that Hawaiians are being disproportionally pushed out of their native lands by the housing shortage to declare that the state of housing in Hawaii was considered an emergency.

The plaintiffs, however, say that Green's determination exceeded statutory and constitutional authority.

"Defendant Green did not identify anything related to the housing shortage that has occurred, or threatens to occur imminently, justifying the exercise of extraordinary powers. On the contrary, the Proclamation expressly states that the housing shortage is a longstanding situation, with 'the severe shortfall of affordable housing … recognized as early as 1935,' nearly a century ago," they wrote in the complaint.

The plaintiffs say that the emergency proclamation will infringe on their interests in "the protection of iwi kupuna, historic artifacts and properties, the environment, open government, and a constitutional form of government and in promoting sustainable, responsible housing development."

The proclamation references the "lengthy, cumbersome, and antiquated regulatory process" under which the state typically relies on for housing and infrastructure development. The plaintiffs say that Green cannot use his emergency proclamation as justification to "impose instead an approval process of Defendant Green’s own creation."

The plaintiffs noted in particular the emergency proclamation's suspension of a land use law restricting district boundaries that requires going through the land use commission, of which Kamakea-‘Ōhelo is a part of. They say that a similar bill asking for exemption from the boundary law had failed to pass through a recent legislative session and that Green had used the proclamation to "impose this failed legislative proposal because he concluded that it is too difficult to pass them legislatively."

Green's co-defendants, the Build Beyond Barriers Working Group and its State Lead Housing Officer Nani Medieros, should never have been established, the plaintiffs say, since the emergency proclamation itself is invalid. According to the governor's office, the group facilitates housing development between stakeholders and oversees regulatory agencies' work.

The plaintiffs are represented by Earthjustice's David Henkin, who could not immediately be reached for comment. Neither Green nor his office could be reached by press time.